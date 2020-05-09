The two Republicans competing to take on Sen. Jeanne Shaheen sparred over military records last week.
Corky Messner, a retired attorney, went through the elite U.S. Army Ranger School after graduating from West Point but never served in a Ranger battalion. In campaign materials, Messner refers to himself as an Army Ranger.
During a Friday radio appearance on New Hampshire Today, Messner’s opponent, retired Brig. Gen Don Bolduc, said it isn’t right for Messner to call himself a Ranger. Bolduc, who spent his career in the Army, attended Ranger School but does not refer to himself as a Ranger.
“Unless you served in a Ranger battalion, I think you’re overstretching your claim. I’m Ranger-qualified and I always stipulate that. I never served in a Ranger battalion,” Bolduc told host Jack Heath.
“Are you a Ranger?” Heath asked Messner later Friday.
Messner said he thought he could call himself a Ranger because he completed the training. He said two former Ranger commanders told him they thought it was appropriate.
“This kind of attack on a fellow veteran over something like this is entirely inappropriate,” Messner said, adding he thought the dispute would alienate veterans.
Messner’s campaign had just over $3 million cash on hand as of March 31, including $3.27 million Messner loaned himself. Bolduc’s campaign had just over $100,000 cash on hand as of March 31.
Shaheen’s campaign had more than $7 million in the bank.