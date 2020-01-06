Former National Security Adviser John Bolton, highly sought by Democrats as an impeachment witness, said Monday that he is prepared to testify in a Senate trial if a subpoena is issued — a move that could be damaging to President Donald Trump.
The development came as Trump called for a quick end to the impeachment process and congressional Republicans stepped up pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to transmit articles to the Senate, allowing a trial to begin in the chamber. Pelosi has been holding on to the documents as Democrats seek guarantees about the scope of a Senate trial, including witnesses.
The crux of the Democrats’ case is the allegation that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine to combat Russian military aggression, to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to launch an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.
Bolton’s attorney previously said he would be guided by the courts on whether to testify in the impeachment proceedings. But Bolton said in a statement Monday that “a final judicial resolution” appears unlikely before a Senate trial.
“Accordingly, since my testimony is once again at issue, I have had to resolve the serious competing issues as best I could, based on careful consideration and study,” he said. “I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify.”
Bolton is among four witnesses that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is pressing to subpoena as part of a Senate trial of Trump.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has resisted, saying senators should wait to determine which, if any, witnesses to call until after hearing opening statements from House impeachment managers and Trump’s lawyers.
After Bolton’s statement, Pelosi took to Twitter to claim that Trump and McConnell have “run out of excuses.”
“They must allow key witnesses to testify, and produce the documents Trump has blocked, so Americans can see the facts for themselves,” Pelosi tweeted. “The Senate cannot be complicit in the President’s cover-up.”
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., also called for an end to a “coverup” by the Senate.
“Bolton is an important witness to misconduct involving Ukraine that he called a ‘drug deal,’” Schiff tweeted. “Bolton refused to testify in the House, following Trump’s orders. Now he is willing to come forward.”
Confirm testimony
Bolton could be a powerful witness for Democrats: Top State Department and national security officials testified that he was deeply concerned about efforts by Trump and his allies to push Ukraine to open investigations into the Bidens while the Trump administration held up military aid to the country.
Bolton, who abruptly left his post in September, would be expected to confirm those witnesses’ statements and describe his conversations with Trump, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the ongoing inquiry.
When asked whether Bolton would testify if subpoenaed by the House, his lawyer, Charles Cooper, responded by directing reporters to the statement Bolton posted earlier Monday. Cooper declined to provide more information.
Even though Trump has already been impeached by the House, Democrats could attempt to call Bolton to testify at a future hearing.
Bolton is considered an important witness by Democrats because he had been closely aligned with National Security Council aides who testified about his concerns about Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine. Among them are the former Russian affairs director Fiona Hill and the Ukraine expert Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.
Hill told lawmakers that Bolton exploded in frustration after a White House meeting July 10 in which Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, pressed Ukrainian officials to open investigations into Biden and the 2016 campaign. Bolton is said to have equated the discussions to a “drug deal.”
Bolton directed Hill to report what she had witnessed to John Eisenberg, the top lawyer for the National Security Council. Vindman reported the episode to Eisenberg.
If he testifies, people familiar with Bolton’s tenure at the NSC expect him to corroborate their testimony that he was aghast that U.S. military aid was being held back as the President and his allies were pressuring Ukraine to open investigations that could be damaging to Democrats, according to the people familiar with his views.
However, the people note that Bolton also has an expansive view of presidential power. As a result, it is unclear whether he would testify that he believes Trump overstepped his constitutional authority in his dealings with Ukraine.
Separately, William Taylor, the then-acting ambassador to Ukraine, testified that Bolton was “very sympathetic” when he expressed concerns to the then-national security adviser that the aid was being withheld.
Bolton recommended that Taylor send a “first person” cable to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about his concerns, noting that such cables are rare and would be bound to get attention, Taylor told lawmakers.
Taylor also testified that other State Department officials had told him that Bolton was working to get the aid money for Ukraine released by returning authority over the funds to the secretaries of state and defense and the CIA director.
Immunity claim
The White House has asserted a broad claim that current or past senior advisers such as Bolton have “absolute immunity” from providing testimony to lawmakers, part of resistance by the Trump administration to congressional oversight.
In recent months, Bolton has confided to friends that he was deeply troubled by his time at the White House and by the President’s behavior, but he has declined to offer many details, the person said, adding that Bolton’s support for Trump’s hard line on Iran would not influence any possible testimony.
“Those are different issues. One doesn’t affect the other,” the person said.
Still, other Bolton associates have privately said that he wants a future in Republican politics and does not want to be seen as a turncoat by Trump or as someone who is trying to ingratiate himself with the President’s critics. They noted, for instance, that his statement Monday came from his political action committee’s office as an example of how he’s trying to build out his operation even as he deals with legal issues.
Schumer said Monday that Bolton’s statement provides “momentum for uncovering the truth” in a Senate trial and that denying him a chance to testify would amount to a “cover up.”
Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., who has not indicated how he might vote in a Senate trial, said Monday that he wants to hear Bolton’s testimony. “Regardless of what Bolton’s testimony might be, I want to hear from him and review his documents,” Jones tweeted. “Why wouldn’t anyone if they were committed to #ImpartialJustice?”
Trump on radio show
During an appearance on Rush Limbaugh’s radio show Monday afternoon, Trump continued to criticize Democrats for impeaching him, calling the process a “hoax.” Earlier in the day he used Twitter to share a pair of videos of a Fox News commentator defending the President’s conduct toward Ukraine and criticizing Democrats for the impeachment effort.
Both clips featured Jesse Watters, host of “Watters’ World.”
In one, from October, Watters defended Trump’s efforts to press for investigations of the Bidens in both Ukraine in China. In the other, from last month, Watters characterized the House impeachment inquiry as “impeachment lite,” suggesting that the underlying charges were not serious.
With the impasse over a Senate trial continuing, Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., on Monday suggested one way out: Let Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. decide which witnesses must testify.
“If Senator McConnell agrees that Justice Roberts should make the rules of who gets to testify — a Bush appointee — he would have absolutely no debate from any of the Democrats,” Khanna said, referring to Roberts’ 2005 nomination by then-President George W. Bush, a Republican.
Under the Constitution, the chief justice presides over presidential impeachment trials, but the rules traditionally have been set by the senators.
Democrats are seeking an upfront guarantee that several witnesses who declined to participate in the House impeachment proceedings, including acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, will be called during a Senate trial.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., suggested that Republicans should try to change Senate rules to begin a trial in coming days without receiving the documents.
