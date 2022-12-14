Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, was a prolific political donor, pumping about $40 million this cycle alone into campaign committees and other groups, mostly aligned with Democrats, federal records show.

His contributions are under scrutiny as federal prosecutors on Tuesday alleged that Bankman-Fried had broken campaign finance laws by sourcing donations from his related crypto hedge fund, Alameda Research, and falsely reporting them as originating from other people.