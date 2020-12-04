When the U.S. House voted to decriminalize marijuana on Friday, New Hampshire’s Rep. Chris Pappas was one of only six Democratic representatives to oppose the bill.
In a statement explaining his vote, Pappas said he did not support all aspects of the bill, the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act.
Further, he urged Congress to focus on passing a COVID-19 relief bill.
Pappas has said he supports states’ efforts to legalize marijuana, and he has voiced support for legislation to decriminalize marijuana.
The MORE Act contained a 5% federal tax on marijuana products sold around the country and earmarked that money to support people and communities hurt by “war on drugs” policies, predominantly Black and Latino communities.
The bill proposed giving marijuana businesses access to Small Business Administration loans and other services. For people who have been convicted of minor marijuana-related crimes, the bill would have prohibited the government from using those convictions to deny someone government services, or for using those charges to deport someone
Rep. Annie Kuster has called for further study of the health impacts of cannabis, but she voted for the dec decriminilazation bill decriminalization bill.
Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz and Brian Mast of Florida, Tom McClintock of California, Don Young of Alaska and Denver Riggleman of Virginia were the only Republicans to vote for the bill.
Pappas joined Democratic Reps. Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania, Cheri Bustos and Dan Lipinski of Illinois, Collin Peterson of Minnesota and Henry Cuellar of Texas in voting against.
Two of those six Democrats voting against the decriminalization bill will leave the House at the end of the year: Lipinski lost his primary, and Peterson lost his seat to a Republican.
Pappas said he supported parts of the bill but wanted the next Congress to take its time studying the issues and collecting more input from experts and local leaders.
“This is an incredibly important conversation to have, and it deserves the appropriate time and consideration from Congress,” Pappas said in a statement.
Pappas said “public health and safety experts in my state” had concerns about expunging some drug convictions. He also said he was not sure the bill struck the right balance between addressing past injustices and keeping people safe.
Pappas said he hoped the issue would come up again next term, but he wanted this Congress to focus on passing another COVID-19 relief bill in the remaining days of the session.