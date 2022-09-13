Robert Burns of Pembroke will challenge Rep. Annie Kuster, the Hopkinton Democrat seeking her sixth term in Congress, after a close Republican primary race.
Keene mayor George Hansel conceded the race just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
"We left it all on the field," Hansel said in a statement congratulating Burns.
As votes were counted late Tuesday, Burns said he felt his campaign was holding its own in the larger cities where Hansel has invested more resources, and felt confident in winning votes in smaller communities in Grafton, Sullivan and Coos counties.
With 90% of precincts reporting results Wednesday morning, Burns received just over 33% or 18,327 votes over Hansel's 16,460, or 30% according to tracking service Decision Desk HQ.
Lily Tang Williams, a third candidate, received almost 25% of the vote -- far outperforming polls that showed her with the support of about 10% of the district's Republican voters. Two other candidates, Scott Black and Jay Mercer, had nearly 2,000 votes each.
The Republican race in the 2nd Congressional District got far less attention than the brawl in the 1st District. The two leading candidates in the 2nd District represented distinct wings of the Republican Party: the more right-leaning Burns, and the more-centrist Hansel.
Hansel focused much of his campaign on his ability to appeal to moderate voters and even liberals — touting his reelection as mayor of Keene in 2021 with 91% of the vote in the college town.
In addition to serving as mayor of Keene, Hansel is a co-owner of Filtrine Manufacturing in Keene, a firm founded by his uncle. Gov. Chris Sununu has given Hansel prominent state appointments, including a seat on the board of trustees of the state university system, and backed his candidacy for Congress.
Burns focused on his more-conservative policies in his appeals to Republican primary voters, and positioned himself as the most pro-Trump candidate.
While former President Donald Trump himself did not make any endorsements in New Hampshire primaries this year, many of Trump’s most fervent New Hampshire supporters have gotten behind Burns, such as state Reps. Fred Doucette and Lou Gargiulo. Both were involved in Trump’s campaigns in 2016 and 2020.
Burns has used populist attacks against Hansel, calling him the pick of “crony capitalists,” as well as bringing up cultural issues, such as drawing attention to Hansel’s recognition of Indigenous Peoples Day in Keene.
Hansel had voiced support for the the Black Lives Matter movement — criticized by Burns, and had supported Keene’s mask requirements in 2020 and 2021, before casting the tie-breaking vote to end the city’s mask requirement in February.
The candidates also differed on abortion, an issue likely to shape federal races around the country.
Burns supports a federal ban on abortions after about six weeks. Hansel has described himself as pro-choice but opposes any public funding going to organizations that provide abortions.
The University of New Hampshire’s Granite State Poll, published on Aug. 31, showed Burns with a strong lead over Hansel — 32% of likely primary voters said they’d support Burns, with just 18% for Hansel and 10% for a third candidate, Lily Tang Williams.
More than a third of voters remained undecided until the final days of the race, leaving the race open. With about 14% of precincts reporting just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Hansel held a 6% lead.
Hansel entered the race later, but quickly built a fundraising advantage over Burns and Tang Williams.
As of Aug. 24, the most recent filings from the Federal Elections Commission, Hansel had raised more than $377,000 and had just over $89,000 cash on hand. Burns had raised about $35,000 and loaned his campaign just over $150,000, and the campaign had about $57,000 on hand at the end of August.
Tang Williams raised almost $168,000 as of Aug. 24, and had almost $113,700 on hand.
Incumbent Kuster had raised well over $3.1 million and still had almost $2.9 million cash on hand.