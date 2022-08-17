Amid a congressional investigation of gun manufacturers after back-to-back mass shootings this spring, Smith & Wesson CEO Mark Smith released a defiant statement criticizing politicians and the news media as at fault for violent crime.

In the statement posted Monday on Twitter, he accused "a number of politicians and their lobbying partners in the media" of trying to "disparage" his company and shift blame to gunmakers. Smith, who refused to testify before the House Oversight Committee, said politicians had "vilified, undermined and defunded law enforcement" and "generally promoted a culture of lawlessness," causing a wave of crime.