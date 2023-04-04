Chicago elects Johnson as new mayor

Chicago's Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters next to his family during his victory speech on Tuesday in this still image obtained from social media video. 

 Facebook/Brandon for Chicago via REUTERS

CHICAGO -- Brandon Johnson was elected Chicago mayor on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press, defeating Paul Vallas in a runoff between two Democrats to take over a city grappling with crime, an issue that dominated the race.

Johnson, a 47-year-old Cook County Commissioner, becomes the 57th mayor of the third-largest U.S. city, after incumbent Lori Lightfoot was eliminated from the race in February.