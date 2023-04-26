Supreme Court

Members of the Supreme Court sit for a group photo at the Supreme Court building.  

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

WASHINGTON - Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. told Senate leaders Tuesday he would "respectfully decline" to testify at a Senate hearing, offering a "Statement on Ethics Principles and Practices" signed by all the Supreme Court justices in which they "reaffirm and restate foundational ethics principles and practices" to which they subscribe.

There did not seem to be new proposals or guidelines in the statement, which Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) immediately labeled insufficient, noting recent revelations about Justice Clarence Thomas that he said illustrate the need for more scrutiny.