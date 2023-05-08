FILE PHOTO: Containers and cargo vessels at the Qingdao port

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows containers and cargo vessels at the Qingdao port in Shandong province, China May 9, 2022. 

 CHINA DAILY/REUTERS

BEIJING - China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Monday it is imperative to stabilize Sino-U.S. relations after a series of "erroneous words and deeds" threw ties back into a deep freeze.

Qin, in a meeting in Beijing with U.S. ambassador Nicholas Burns, stressed in particular that the United States must correct its handling of the Taiwan issue and stop the hollowing out of the "one China" principle.