After weeks of concern about the tension between a 2021 state law that bars vaccine requirements to access state services and buildings, including state universities, and an executive order requiring all federal contractors to be vaccinated, New Hampshire on Friday joined nine other states in a lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden’s vaccination order.
The order was announced just over a month ago, as part of a suite of executive actions meant to nudge up the COVID-19 vaccination rate. Earlier this month, the University of New Hampshire announced that because it receives federal funding for research, all faculty, staff and student-workers at its Durham campus will be required to be vaccinated.
Gov. Chris Sununu has for weeks signaled opposition to the order, and state Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said in a statement that the federal contractor vaccine requirement had put “unwarranted pressure” on the university.
Then last week, state attorneys general began filing lawsuits seeking to stop the vaccine requirement. New Hampshire on Friday joined a lawsuit led by Missouri, with eight other Republican-led states. Separate lawsuits have been filed by other Republican attorneys general in states including Florida and Texas.
The states argue that some of their state employees are also federal contractors — such as public university researchers who get federal funding for their work, state health officials who work with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and employees of other state agencies that get federal funding or work with the federal government.
The plaintiff states argue the executive order gets in the way of their abilities to set their own laws.
New Hampshire has the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate in New England, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. New Hampshire’s data show vaccinations have largely plateaued since late June, even as the state’s Executive Council has approved spending almost $1.3 million on advertisements meant to encourage people to get the vaccines.
Taking power from states
In statements, attorneys general and governors say that while they believe vaccinations are safe and effective, Biden’s executive order unconstitutionally takes power from states.
“The State has made clear that the available Covid-19 vaccines are safe and effective and that every eligible person in New Hampshire is encouraged to get a Covid-19 vaccine,” New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said in a statement Friday. “That said, the benefits of the Covid-19 vaccine do not justify violating the law.”
The leader of the New Hampshire Democratic Party cast the suit in political terms.
“This lawsuit is nothing more than a political stunt by Chris Sununu that will undermine public health and further embolden the anti-vaxxers in the Republican Party,” said state Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley. “Sununu cares more about scoring points with far-right extremists than protecting the health and safety of Granite Staters during this pandemic.”
The states also argue that if they had to fire unvaccinated state employees who are federal contractors, or spend too much time dealing with vaccine documentation, it could interrupt state operations. While the states’ complaint warns of the potential for “mass resignations” in response to the vaccination requirement, cities and states requiring their workers to be vaccinated have not see them quitting en masse.
In Massachusetts, vaccination mandates for state employees have led to the firing, resignation or suspension of just over 500, or 1.2% of the state workforce of 42,000, according to the Boston Globe. Another 2,100 are applying for exemptions or classed as “in progress” toward vaccination. The Boston Globe reports 94% of state workers already are in compliance with the order.
In New York City, where the mayor is requiring vaccines for city workers, the New York Times reports protests have given way to upticks in vaccinations among city workers as the deadline approaches.