A Claremont man who made videos of himself at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as rioters descended on the building said he will run against Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster in 2024.
Herrell, sometimes known as the Hip Hip Patriot, is a self-styled political pundit who distributes a podcast and makes frequent Facebook videos. His fans partially support him through donations, which he uses to buy clothing for his appearances.
He took part in the Jan. 6 protest instigated by former President Donald Trump but left as protesters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral college win.
Herrell supported Trump's debunked claims that he actually won re-election.