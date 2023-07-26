US-NEWS-CONGRESS-UFOS-GET

Ryan Graves, executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace, David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force at the U.S. Department of Defense, and Retired Navy Commander David Fravor are sworn-in during a House Oversight Committee hearing titled “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency” on Capitol Hill, July 26, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Several witnesses are testifying about their experience with possible UFO encounters and discussion about a potential covert government program concerning debris from crashed, non-human origin spacecraft. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS)

 Drew Angerer

Three former military officers told Congress they saw unexplained flying objects and one of them claimed the U.S. government is secretly holding on to extraterrestrial wreckage.

The Pentagon denies that they have a destroyed alien spacecraft.