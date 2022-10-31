BIZ-ONLINE-SELLERS-DMT

Online platforms, ranging from marketplaces like eBay to payment apps like Venmo and gig working sites like Uber, previously had to send tax reporting forms to users and the IRS only if sellers made at least $20,000 in at least 200 separate transactions. 

 Dreamstime/TNS

WASHINGTON — Lobbyists for online merchants and payment platforms and their congressional allies are pressing to raise the threshold that triggers tax reporting for certain sales and services before IRS forms go out to more gig workers and freelancers operating online early next year.

They’re aiming to attach the change to a potential year-end tax package, arguing it’s lawmakers’ last shot to avoid tax woes for casual online sellers in the 2023 filing season ending next April.