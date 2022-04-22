Reporters and political operatives are remembering longtime New Hampshire political reporter John DiStaso as a fierce competitor, driven to be the first on a story.
“He hated to lose more than any other reporter I know of, whether it was a big battle or a little battle,” said former WMUR reporter Josh McElveen, who competed with DiStaso’s reporting for the Union Leader. “Everything was a battle and he wanted to be undefeated.”
DiStaso began his four-decade run in New Hampshire at the Union Leader covering regional stories, state politics and the presidential primary. He left the paper in 2014, writing for an online outlet and later joining WMUR. He was 68.
DiStaso’s reputation intimidated younger reporters like McElveen, but in a way that motivated them.
“He was always the type of guy that made me want to be better,” McElveen said.
Competitors could become collaborators, remembered Scott Spradling, another former WMUR reporter.
Once around 2004, Spradling remembered, he and DiStaso got the same juicy tip: political party officials from Iowa and New Hampshire were meeting with former Secretary of State Bill Gardner in a home in the North End of Manchester, strategizing to fend off the latest challenge to the first-in-the-nation primary.
DiStaso and Spradling stood at the end of the driveway as they waited for the meeting to end, and when they finally saw Gardner driving toward them, Spradling said they stood in front of the car and made Gardner stop.
“We just bombarded Gardner with questions,” Spradling remembered. “As much as we were competitors, on that story we were soldiers in the trenches together.”
Although, Spradling said, it was hard for most reporters to really compete with DiStaso’s tenacity, memory and sources.
Brick by brick
DiStaso was not sling-shotted to glory on the strength of one scoop, said former Union Leader editor Charlie Perkins, but built his reputation on years of thorough, well-sourced stories.
DiStaso arrived at the Union Leader more than 40 years ago, starting as a correspondent covering the Seacoast during the controversial construction of the Seabrook nuclear power plant.
“John understood the economics, the politics, the passions the nuclear project produced,” Perkins said. He was quiet, almost shy, Perkins remembered, private about himself but unafraid to broadcast his love for the New York Yankees.
“Complex stories did not phase him in the slightest,” Perkins said, like writing about the reams of court documents involved in closing the Laconia State School and the Claremont school funding cases.
“He could work through court decisions in the late afternoon with the clock ticking and never show pressure. If anything he’d get quieter,” Perkins said. “He built his reputation up brick by brick, like the foundation on a house.”
DiStaso moved to cover politics and the State House, and the Union Leader debuted his Granite Status politics column on a Thursday morning in 1982.
“We would spend a lot of time Wednesday nights working on Granite Status,” Perkins said, checking and rechecking facts, making sure every phrase was solid. “He would take extraordinary pains to make sure his political analysis was fact-based, not speculation.”
“He covered state and national politics for decades,” wrote Union Leader editor-at-large Joseph McQuaid, “and to this day we don’t know if his own political leanings were left, right, or center.”
Before the internet and before Twitter, the Granite Status column was a bible for New Hampshire political observers and operatives.
When Dante Scala, professor of political science at the University of New Hampshire, arrived in the state in 1999, he said the column was like a textbook.
“You really looked forward to every Thursday morning and reading the Granite Status because it would have so much news,” Scala said. “He was like a teacher to me, just by reading, absorbing what he had to say.”
As conservative operative Mike Biundo rose through the ranks of conservative campaigns, he said, he took big news to DiStaso. After decades covering the state, DiStaso was fluent with New Hampshire politics, able to see the significance of news like a political endorsement.
“John knew how to fill in all the blanks, and that was really important to me,” Biundo said.
“He could bring a lot of interesting context to stories,” agreed Lucas Meyer, a progressive operative a generation younger than Biundo.
Placing a story with him was always important. “You always wanted to be in his stories and have your campaign in his stories,” Meyer said.
But he still checked the facts, never relying entirely on his memory.
Last fall, remembered Chris Galdieri, associate professor of politics at Saint Anselm College, DiStaso called him to talk about redistricting and gerrymandering. Galdieri remembered being struck that someone who had been around for so long would call him, a relative newcomer, to make sure he nailed all the details.
“He was doing the work,” Galdieri said. “He would check everything, talk to everyone.”
‘Call me first’
Former Democratic National Committeewoman and state Democratic party chair Kathleen Sullivan remembered working with DiStaso as he spent years covering a political phone-jamming scandal in the early 2000s.
“He was tenacious and thorough,” Sullivan said. “He never tried to ambush you, he was always fair. He didn’t call looking for a quote for a story he’d already written.”
A few years ago, Sullivan said, she was commiserating with DiStaso off-the-record about the stress of the primary, and said she wasn’t sure if she would run for the Democratic National Committee post again.
“Just call me first, whatever you decide,” DiStaso told her.
Whether he was covering a town election or the presidential primary, McElveen said DiStaso had to be first. Getting beat on a story would sometimes get to him, McElveen said, but never for long.
“He was always on his ‘A’ game, I never saw a day when he didn’t bring it,” McElveen said. “He valued getting it first and getting it right.”
Despite his reputation as a fierce competitor, other reporters remember DiStaso’s generosity.
“John was a classic, old school political journalist, he had to get it right and he had to be first and he did both more times than I can ever count,” said Union Leader State House Bureau Chief Kevin Landrigan, who has covered New Hampshire politics — often in competition with DiStaso — for decades.
“He never hesitated to share, when he could, to make someone else’s work better. That’s why this is a tough day for so many of us in the business,” Landrigan said.
No matter how hard he was working, Perkins said DiStaso kept a balance between his work and family.
“His family was critically important to him,” Perkins said, saying DiStaso was tremendously proud of his two sons. “He found ways to stay ahead of his competitors day after day, and he made it home to New Boston to coach baseball.”
Sticking around
In a period that has seen chaos and upheaval in the media industry, longevity has become rarer and more valuable.
“So much changed during his career, just in terms of how media operates,” Scala said. After leaving the Union Leader, Scala said, he respected DiStaso’s ability to adapt to blogging and keep breaking news, before pivoting again to television. “I imagine a lot of people would’ve thrown in the towel and found another line of work.”
But sticking around paid off, Scala said.
“He and Landrigan,” Scala said. “I see the two of them really as the yardsticks by which I would measure other reporters.”
Those who worked with DiStaso, in news and politics, will feel his loss.
“There’s a big hole tonight on the New Hampshire political scene,” said Tom Fahey, a former Union Leader statehouse reporter. “He deserved a longer run.”