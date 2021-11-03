The process to confirm a new judge to the U.S. District Court in New Hampshire began Wednesday.

In September, President Joe Biden nominated Samantha Elliott, a Concord attorney with the firm Gallagher, Callahan & Gartrell, to serve as a federal judge.

Elliott was introduced before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. The committee is tasked with evaluating nominees to federal courts, before the full Senate votes to confirm nominees.

Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan introduced Elliott before the committee.

“In our small, tightly-knit bar where people really get to know each other, the support and respect she has is deep, and it is palpable,” Hassan said.

“I am confident that Samantha Elliott’s passion for the law and dedication to the impartial administration of justice would make her an excellent judge,” Shaheen said.

Both Shaheen and Hassan praised Elliott’s longtime involvement with legal aid groups in New Hampshire.

