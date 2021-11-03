Confirmation process begins for nominee to NH federal court By Josie Albertson-Grove New Hampshire Union Leader Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Nov 3, 2021 Nov 3, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The process to confirm a new judge to the U.S. District Court in New Hampshire began Wednesday.In September, President Joe Biden nominated Samantha Elliott, a Concord attorney with the firm Gallagher, Callahan & Gartrell, to serve as a federal judge.Elliott was introduced before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. The committee is tasked with evaluating nominees to federal courts, before the full Senate votes to confirm nominees.Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan introduced Elliott before the committee.“In our small, tightly-knit bar where people really get to know each other, the support and respect she has is deep, and it is palpable,” Hassan said.“I am confident that Samantha Elliott’s passion for the law and dedication to the impartial administration of justice would make her an excellent judge,” Shaheen said.Both Shaheen and Hassan praised Elliott’s longtime involvement with legal aid groups in New Hampshire.jgrove@unionleader.com Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Follow Josie Albertson-Grove Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Biden spells out NH benefits of his $1.7 trillion plan Citing 'overreach' and fear of resignations, N.H. joins Missouri's suit against federal vaccine requirement Confirmation process begins for nominee to NH federal court Pharma campaign cash delivered to key lawmakers with surgical precision ‘Leaving no stone unturned’: Blinken pushes back against critics of ‘Havana syndrome’ response Democrat Eric Adams wins New York City mayoral election Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy narrowly wins reelection Minneapolis voters reject scrapping police department after George Floyd's murder Democrats scrap bank reporting requirement from U.S. spending package U.S. Congress Democrats grill Big Oil in climate deception probe Request News Coverage