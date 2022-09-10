US-NEWS-911-CONGRESS-FIRST-RESPONDERS-GET

New York City firefighters hug each other during rescue operations at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. Three hundred and forty-three firefighters died trying to save people during the harrowing attacks that day. Since then, hundreds more have died from ground zero-related illnesses.

 Ron Agam/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK — It appears Congress might answer the call of ill 9/11 responders before they face a crisis.

The looming issue 21 years after the terrorist attacks of 2001 is the fact that the World Trade Center Health Program is running a projected $3 billion deficit in its efforts to treat and monitor 9/11 responders and survivors — a gap that could start affecting services late next year.