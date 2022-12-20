Sens. Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.), left, and Richard C. Shelby (R-Ala.) talk

Sens. Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.), left, and Richard C. Shelby (R-Ala.) talk before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing in May. The two are retiring at the end of this Congress but worked together to write a $1.7 trillion spending bill that lawmakers must pass before Friday night to avert a government shutdown.  

 Bill O'Leary/Washington Post

WASHINGTON - Democratic and Republican negotiators early Tuesday unveiled a roughly $1.7 trillion deal to fund the U.S. government through most of 2023, setting up a last-minute sprint on Capitol Hill to approve the sprawling package and avert a potential shutdown.

The 4,155-page measure, known in congressional parlance as an omnibus, included funding for key elements of President Biden's economic agenda, new boosts to defense programs and an additional $44.9 billion in emergency military and economic assistance for Ukraine.