Congressional Republicans are raising the alarm on an increase in illegal border crossings along the United States-Canadian border, including local Congresswoman Claudia Tenney.
"These are really important issues that involve not only the federal government, but the state and local governments as well," Tenney said of illegal crossings. "We've seen a dramatic increase in the northern border."
Tenney, along with state Sen. Robert Ortt and State Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, spoke at the Buffalo Border Patrol Sector Headquarters on Grand Island on Friday, where they received details from the border agents stationed there about the work they are doing.
Tenney, whose legislative district stretches from the eastern half of Niagara County across the Finger Lakes up to Jefferson County, is one of 28 Republican members of Congress who is part of the newly formed Northern Border Security Caucus.
According to statistics released by the caucus:
—Drug smuggling has increased by 596% along the northern border since fiscal year 2021, including a 26% increase in fentanyl.
—There were 997 northern land border encounters in January 2021. That number has increased each month since.
—In FY 2020, there were 32,376 total border encounters. In FY2022, there were 109,535 encounters.
—Border patrol staffing along the northern border has remained flat since 2009. Staffing levels along the border since then have ranged between 1,887 and 2,263 personnel, with northern border sector staffing at 2,019 in 2020.
—The U.S.-Canada border, the longest international border in the world, measures 5,525 miles and has only 115 ports of entry with no performance measures to assess security between ports.
Between Oct. 1, 2022 and Jan. 31, 2023 at the Swanton Sector of the U.S.-Canada border, which includes the state of Vermont, three New Hampshire counties and six counties of New York's North Country, there was an 846% increase in encounters and apprehensions compared to one year ago. This past January saw 367 apprehensions and encounters, surpassing the 344 such January apprehensions for the past 12 years combined.
More than 85% of Customs and Border Protection's 19,648 agents are stationed on the U.S.-Mexico border, whom stopped more than 2.76 million migrants crossing the southern border in 2022, a new annual record according to CBP data. Other news outlets have reported that migrants are traveling to Canada to enter the U.S. to avoid being blocked at the southern border due to Title 42, which allows border agents to prohibit entry to those who may be a health risk.
Tenney said she was told that one of the reasons migrants try to cross the borders in New York is because water is fairly easy to cross, compared to the desert conditions along much of the southern border.
Ortt emphasized that recent state laws have weakened law enforcement's ability to identify illegal migrants. The Green Light Law from 2019, which allows all New Yorkers the opportunity to get a driver's license regardless of immigration status, also bars state and local law enforcement agencies from sharing DMV information with Border Patrol agents.
Morinello added that with these people bringing in contraband like illegal drugs, they have to look to state policies that have hindered border agents in performing their duties.