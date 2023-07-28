WASHINGTON - Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-Wis.) reportedly scolded a group of Senate pages late Wednesday evening, using expletives to curse out the teenagers because they were lying on the floor of the Capitol Rotunda.

According to Punchbowl News, Van Orden was giving a tour "for several dozen visitors around midnight" when he saw the pages lying on the floor in the Rotunda and taking photos because it was their final week as pages. Van Orden called the pages "lazy s----" and told them to "get the f--- up" off the floor, sources told the outlet.