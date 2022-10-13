Shoppers inside a grocery store in San Francisco.

Shoppers inside a grocery store in San Francisco.  

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

A closely watched measure of U.S. consumer prices rose by more than forecast to a 40-year high in September, pressuring the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates even more aggressively to stamp out persistent inflation.

The core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy, increased 6.6% from a year ago, the highest level since 1982, Labor Department data showed Thursday. From a month earlier, the core CPI climbed 0.6% for a second month.