Republican strategist Corey Lewandowski of Windham will not run against Jeanne Shaheen for U.S. Senate, he announced in a Tweet Tuesday morning.
“While taking on a career politician from the Washington swamp is a tall order, I am certain I would have won,” he wrote. “My priorities remain my family and ensuring that @realDonaldTrump is re-elected POTUS.”
Lewandowski, Trump’s 2016 national campaign manager, stuck to his word about making a decision by the end of the year.
Former New Hampshire House Speaker Bill O’Brien of Nashua, retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc of Stratham and Wolfeboro trial lawyer Bryant “Corky” Messner are already in the race.
“I am truly humbled by the outpouring of support I have received from people across New Hampshire and the country,” Lewandowski wrote.
This is a developing story …
