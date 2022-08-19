President Donald Trump meets with Vladimir Putin

Former President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018.

 Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

WASHINGTON - A federal appeals court has ordered the release of a secret Justice Department memo discussing whether President Donald Trump obstructed the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The unanimous panel decision issued Friday echoes that of a lower court judge, Amy Berman Jackson, who last year accused the Justice Department of dishonesty in its justifications for keeping the memo hidden.