With billions of dollars at stake in the latest COVID-19 relief package under consideration in Congress, senators from small states like New Hampshire want to make sure their states get their fair share of the aid.
Although New Hampshire and other small and rural states do not have nearly as many people as states like New York, Texas and California, small-state senators including Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan say they deserve a bigger slice of the COVID-19 relief money. The senators say formulas used to divide money from relief bills have unfairly disadvantaged small states.
The CARES Act pf March 2020 and the relief package passed in December as part of the year-end bill to fund the government contained dozens of different funds for COVID-19 relief and economic stimulus. Those funds were earmarked for different purposes like hospitals, schools, businesses and nonprofits.
Some of the money went directly to states, like the $1.25 billion distributed by Gov. Chris Sununu last year through the Governor’s Office of Emergency Relief and Recovery.
Other pots were distributed to states and local government agencies by federal agencies, like the Treasury Department and the Department of Health and Human Services, according to formulas based largely on states’ population.
“Our states have received significantly less funding for testing and vaccination efforts than expected,” read a letter from Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) to congressional leaders this week.
Shaheen and Hassan signed the letter, along with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and senators from Rhode Island, Delaware, Hawaii, New Mexico and Montana. “Our constituents deserve equal access to critical testing and vaccines as we continue to work to stamp out COVID-19 and end this pandemic.”
Formulas based on population don’t take into account all the different ways costs add up in small and rural states, the letter read. The senators asked the committee leaders to consider these costs as they figure out the formulas by which the new aid money will be divided.
The senators’ letter stated that other formulas that federal agencies have used to distribute money to states have provided a minimum level of funding to every state regardless of population, and then add to that “base” amount based on population.
In a statement, Shaheen said she believed the funding formulas for past relief packages have short-changed small states.
"Granite State families and workers shouldn’t have to wait longer for their vaccines because our state lost out on funding to larger states due to an unfair agency decision," she said.
New Hampshire lawmakers and private-sector leaders have brought up other gaps in federal funding formulas they say have disadvantaged New Hampshire — like money in the CARES Act that was targeted at rural hospitals and hospitals in the country’s largest cities but bypassed small-city hospitals like those in Manchester and Nashua.
Even before the pandemic, Shaheen and Hassan were calling for factors other than population to be considered in the distribution of federal funds, as in 2018, when they pushed for funding meant to combat opioid abuse to be distributed not just according to population, but by death rate.