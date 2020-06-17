A large number of New Hampshire taxpayers are still waiting for their refunds, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said in a Thursday letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and IRS Commissioner Charles P. Rettig.
"With so many families experiencing unprecedented economic distress due to the impacts of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19, the IRS must adhere to a reasonable timeframe for processing returns and sending refunds for tax year 2019," Shaheen wrote.
Shaheen's office has received nearly 100 calls, an unusually high number for a single issue, according to staffers, from worried constituents who filed their 2019 tax returns by mail. With much of the IRS workforce working remotely because of the pandemic, Shaheen said millions of tax returns were left sitting in IRS offices.
When IRS workers returned to the office earlier this month, they had 4.7 million paper tax returns to sort through, among 10 million pieces of unopened mail, Shaheen said, citing a May 29 report in Politico. She said that left taxpayers waiting for refunds for weeks.
"For those who are without a consistent source of income during the COVID-19 pandemic, this refund can serve as a critical lifeline as rent, bills and everyday costs pile up," Shaheen wrote.
Shaheen called on the IRS to establish a timeline for dealing with the backlog and find a way to update taxpayers on the status of their returns.