Among the many Republicans who walked a fine line on Donald Trump's voter-fraud claims after the 2020 election, perhaps no one walked a finer one than Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

He offered to argue Trump's case before the Supreme Court, and even spearheaded the ill-fated challenge to the election results, during Congress's certification of Biden's win, that preceded the Jan. 6 insurrection. All the while, though, Cruz - like many - avoided engaging in detail on the actual evidence of purported fraud. He instead pitched his effort in a just-asking-questions style that feeds baseless suspicions while allowing some plausible deniability.