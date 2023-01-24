The U.S. Capitol dome

The U.S. Capitol dome is seen reflected in a window of the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Senators have until Friday to pass a continuing resolution to fund the government or face a federal government shutdown, as lawmakers continue crafting an omnibus spending bill for the rest of the fiscal year.  

 Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg

The Federal Reserve's quantitative-tightening program risks being propelled toward an early end as U.S. politicians bicker in Washington over raising the national debt limit, according to some economists and bond-market participants.

By shrinking its bond portfolio by up to $95 billion a month, the central bank is draining liquidity from the U.S. financial system - complementing its interest-rate hikes in the battle to control inflation. An early end to QT could therefore provide the U.S. economy with some relief.