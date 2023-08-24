US-NEWS-RELEASED-FELONS-VOTING-DA

State Rep. Jasmine Crockett in south Dallas on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. 

 Liesbeth Powers/The Dallas Morning News/TNS

WASHINGTON — Crystal Mason was on supervised release for a federal tax fraud conviction when she went to her polling place in Tarrant County to vote in the 2016 presidential election. She wasn’t on the list of registered voters, so a poll worker told her to cast a provisional ballot.

A few months later, she was arrested on a charge of illegally attempting to vote.