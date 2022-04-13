U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., took a two-day tour to the southern border and called upon the Biden administration to come up with a comprehensive plan to control crossings by illegal immigrants. Here, she meets with John R. Modlin, chief border patrol agent
CONCORD — The executive team of the New Hampshire Democratic Latino Caucus has resigned after U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., went to the southern border last week and pushed for additional resources to deal with increased crossings by illegal immigrants.
In a joint statement, the four officers wrote Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley that they were leaving in protest of views from Hassan and U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, both D-N.H.
They have signed on in opposition to President Biden ending Title 42, a measure adopted during the pandemic that allows for quick expulsion of migrants.
State Rep. Maria Perez, D-Milford, chairs the caucus.
“The dangerous rhetoric and the accompanying attitude is something we expect from the New Hampshire Republican Party and their fear-mongering slew of candidates, but when one of our Democratic leaders acts in the same way, we must draw a line,” wrote the four officers, including Eva Castillo of Manchester, a leading advocate for immigrants.
The group said they felt these views were a betrayal of their political activism.
“We spent countless volunteer hours making sure we elect allies to our community. We knocked (on) doors for you and, in return, you build walls for us. No more.”
Through a spokesman, Buckley declined comment.
A spokesperson for Hassan said her trip to the border underscored to her more oversight at the border was needed.
“At the border, Senator Hassan heard directly from law enforcement about the urgent need for additional resources, including personnel, technology, and, in some places, physical barriers, to address an expected increase in border crossings,” said Laura Epstein.
“As a member of the Homeland Security Committee, Senator Hassan will continue to push the Biden administration not to end Title 42 until it has provided a comprehensive plan to ensure a safe, secure, and humane border.”