The Democratic Party moved Wednesday to change the order of its presidential primary contest, but the state Democratic Party is confident New Hampshire will keep its “first-in-the-nation” primary.
The Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws committee voted Wednesday to toss out the traditional order of state presidential primary nomination contests. Instead, state parties will have to make their cases to the DNC as to why they deserve an early primary.
“I am confident that New Hampshire will keep its first-in-the-nation primary,” said New Hampshire Democratic Party Executive Director Troy Price. “Folks shouldn’t be worried.”
For decades, New Hampshire’s presidential primary has followed only the Iowa caucuses in the quadrennial presidential nomination calendar. The early primary means that presidential campaigns set up shop in New Hampshire as early as two years before the primary election, hiring dozens of young people from all over the country to staff the campaigns, run events and recruit local backers.
For the time between the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary, the Granite State becomes the center of the political universe, with national media, well-known politicians and political junkies descending on the state.
In recent years, Democratic activists in other states have questioned why Iowa and New Hampshire — two states that are less diverse than the nation as a whole — should play such a key role in nominating presidential candidates.
Price said the Democratic National Committee has reevaluated the primary calendar before, and New Hampshire has kept its prime spot. And, he said, opening up the order of the nomination contest does not mean New Hampshire will lose out.
“Look at the criteria they put forward,” Price said. The DNC’s Rules and Bylaws committee will be looking at diversity not just in racial and ethnic terms, Price said, but geographic and economic diversity, too.
States will have to make the case that they have held successful nomination contests in the past. Unlike the shambolic Iowa caucuses of 2020, New Hampshire’s primaries have never had any major snafus.
And, Price said the committee wants early primary contests in competitive states.
“And New Hampshire is about as purple of a state as you can find,” Price said.
Though New Hampshire’s primary has not picked the candidate who has gone on to win the Democratic nomination since 2004, Price said the contest, fought in smaller events with an emphasis on face-to-face interaction with voters — makes candidates stronger.
"New Hampshire has held the First In The Nation primary for over 100 years, and that's not going to change," Sen Maggie Hassan said in a tweet. "We've defended our primary before and we will do it again.
The Republican Party has not made any changes to its presidential nomination calendar.
But Steve Duprey, a Republican who for decades held leading roles in the party and helped make the case for the New Hampshire primary, said he was concerned about the DNC’s move.
“It is a definite threat, and our New Hampshire Democratic Party leaders will need to deliver for NH,” Duprey said. “I view it as a very serious threat.”
Republican National Committeeman Chris Ager said he did not see the Republican National Committee moving to change New Hampshire's place in the Republican primary order, saying he believed the RNC valued smaller states and retail politics. And, he said, New Hampshire has pulled off the high-stakes early primary election for many years.
"The French gave the Statue of Liberty to the United States of America, but New York has been a great steward for a long time," Ager said.
"We're a good steward of the first in the nation primary. If it ain't broke, don't fix it."