Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting at the Venetian Las Vegas on Nov. 19, 2022.  

 David Becker/Washington Post

The chairman of New York's Democratic Party on Monday called for a House ethics investigation into George Santos, a Long Island Republican elected last month, following a report questioning whether he misled voters about key details in his background.

The story by the New York Times cast doubt on Santos's claims that he worked for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup and the basis of his reported wealth as he loaned his campaign more than $700,000 before notching a surprise win that helped provide the GOP with a slim majority.