The fierce two-hour Democratic debate in Las Vegas exposed deep divisions, both political and personal, among the six candidates on the stage: Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg; former vice president Joe Biden; Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts; Sen. Amy Klobuchar; and former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg.
Wednesday’s debate marked Bloomberg’s first moment facing the rhetorical volley, and he quickly became a target for his rivals. They challenged him on everything from the stop-and-frisk policy, which the Democrats decried as a form of racial profiling, to alleged disparaging comments about women to the use of his personal wealth to muscle his way into the primary contest.
But the impassioned argument didn’t all revolve around Bloomberg. Buttigieg and Klobuchar, who have been competing for centrist voters while both straining to court minority support, squared off in starkly personal terms about experience — even knowledge. As in previous debates, a through line was the contest between pragmatism and transformational change, with candidates like Klobuchar and Biden making the case for reversing policies of the Trump administration without making what they described as overly ambitious promises. Warren, and to an even greater extent Sanders, countered that the incremental path would lead only to defeat.
Warren on Thursday defended her aggressive posture toward Bloomberg and her other Democratic rivals during the Nevada debate, saying the party could lose to President Donald Trump if it picks the wrong nominee.
“I’ve been told to sit down and stay quiet enough in my life. I’m ready to stay in this fight,” Warren said during an appearance on ABC’s “The View,” after being asked why she targeted fellow Democrats rather than Trump early in the debate. “If we get the wrong nominee, we lose to Donald Trump, and that’s why I started the way I did.”
Warren focused most of her comments during Thursday’s broadcast on Bloomberg, calling the former New York mayor “a billionaire who has a history of harassing women.”
“Michael Bloomberg is a risky candidate for the Democrats,” Warren said. “We need someone with rock-solid values, with a history of getting change done and who knows how to fight.”
Biden announced support on Thursday morning from 32 elected officials and leaders in the Super Tuesday state of Virginia.
The new endorsements “demonstrate the growing support for Biden in the Commonwealth,” his campaign said in a news release. The list of new supporters included elected officials at the state and local level, as well as community activists and leaders.
“If we’re serious about repairing the fabric of our communities and restoring opportunity in America, we need to start by electing leaders like Joe Biden who can unite us behind a common goal of propelling this country forward,” Virginia state Sen. Lynwood Lewis Jr. said in a statement highlighted by the Biden campaign.
The campaign said the new endorsements bring the total to more than 50 in Virginia and 1,400 across the United States.
Sanders campaign co-chair Nina Turner said she does not worry that voters will be swayed by Bloomberg’s attack on the senator from Vermont as being both a socialist and a “millionaire with three houses.”
“What Mayor Bloomberg was doing was deflecting,” she said during an MSNBC appearance Thursday morning.
Turner sought to draw a distinction between the wealth and records of Sanders and Bloomberg. She noted that Bloomberg is worth $60 billion and argued that he has not built “a grass-roots movement like Senator Sanders has over the years.” She also pointed to the former New York mayor’s stop-and-frisk policy and veto of a sick-leave bill.
“There is a contrast here,” Turner said. “The question becomes, whose side are you on?”
Sanders, she continued, has always been on the side of working people.
Sanders also defended his Medicare-for-all plan — which came under attack from his more moderate rivals Wednesday night — in an op-ed for Essence magazine.
The piece — titled “Medicare For All Will Help Improve The Lives Of Black Women” — argues that women of color stand to be among the biggest beneficiaries of his plan, which would replace most private insurance with government-administered insurance.
His plan, Sanders writes, “will help prevent Black mothers from being discriminated against as they’re poised to give birth — left laboring in hallways because of their perceived inability to pay.”
“It also means that large numbers of Black Americans who live in southern, Republican-controlled states like Mississippi will no longer have to suffer because local legislators rejected President [Barack] Obama’s Medicaid expansion,” Sanders says. “Medicare For All will provide long-term home health care and community-based services for everyone.”
The clout of African-American voters in the Democratic nominating process is about to grow, as South Carolina and other states with sizable black populations prepare to hold primaries.
The morning after the debate, the Biden campaign resurrected a clip from a 2012 radio show in which Sanders cast doubt on whether gun manufacturers should be held responsible for mass shootings.
The issue dogged Sanders during his 2016 presidential run, as his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton sought to highlight his past support for shielding firearms manufacturers and dealers from lawsuits when crimes are committed with their products. Sanders later voiced support for changing the law to allow gun manufacturers who “act irresponsibly” to be held liable. Biden has sought to press the same issue against Sanders during the 2020 campaign.
In a tweet, the Biden campaign shared a video featuring audio from a radio appearance by Sanders in the hours after the mass shooting at Connecticut’s Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012. On the program, Sanders was asked if parents of the victims had “any recourse against the gun manufacturer.”
“I don’t know that you hold a gun manufacturer responsible for what obviously a deranged person does,” Sanders said.
The Biden video went on to note the death tolls at Sandy Hook and other recent mass shootings.
“IT’S TIME TO HOLD GUN MANUFACTURERS ACCOUNTABLE,” the video concludes.