The secret slide deck started circulating in June, intended as a wake-up call to top Democrats in Congress, the White House and state capitals across the country about a dangerous flaw in the Democratic brand.

Based on six months of polling and focus groups, the document showed the party losing badly to Republicans on the most important single issue of voters: the economy. Voters said Democrats focused too much on "cultural and social issues" and not enough on pocketbook issues. The message of "economic fairness" was a loser compared with "growing the economy," a regular GOP refrain.