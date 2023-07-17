EXTREMISM

Rep. Daniel S. Goldman during a hearing of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability in February. He and dozens of Democrats are demanding answers from the Department of Homeland Security about adherents of far-right groups such as the Oath Keepers within the DHS workforce. 

 Bonnie Jo Mount/Washington Post

More than 65 Democrats in Congress sent a letter Monday asking what steps the Department of Homeland Security has taken to weed out domestic violent extremists within its ranks after reports concluded that more than 300 current or former DHS employees were members of the right-wing Oath Keepers group as of 2015 and U.S. Customs and Border Protection staff were working with conservative militia groups on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The letter addressed to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas comes more than a year after reports prompted him to launch an internal review of how to handle potential threats posed by such employees in agencies such as the Transportation Security Administration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Secret Service. In March 2022, a working group of senior DHS officials found the department had "significant gaps that have impeded its ability to comprehensively prevent, detect, and respond to potential threats related to domestic violent extremism within DHS."