WASHINGTON - Congressional Democrats have huddled with the White House in recent days to discuss how to whittle down their $3.5 trillion tax-and-spending package, a process that could force lawmakers to compromise on some of their plans to remake federal health care, education and climate laws.
In private meetings and public comments, party leaders increasingly have come to acknowledge that there is no chance they can adopt a measure with such a sky-high price tag, especially given the stated opposition to that spending aired by centrist Democrats including Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.
But the behind-the-scenes fight has proven to be delicate one, since it determines how much Democrats can accomplish in a bill they have repeatedly described in historic terms. The proposal as it stands aims to expand Medicare coverage, combat climate change, offer universal prekindergarten and authorize a bevy of new or expanded aid to families with children, a set of programs - funded through tax hikes - that Democrats have been reticent to scale back.
In a sign of the tough slog on the horizon, some Democrats believe Sinema communicated to Biden as recently as this month that she supports less than $2 trillion in total spending, according to three Democrats familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to describe the talks. Manchin, meanwhile, previously has signaled he sought a package between $1.5 trillion and $2 trillion, though he also has called for a "pause" on the overall process.
Some liberal-leaning lawmakers initially pursued as much as $6 trillion in spending over 10 years to accomplish their agenda, leaving the likes of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., increasingly irate that they may have to further limit their once ambitions again. Sinema, however, has repeatedly refused to comment on her exact thinking. She and Manchin are each planning to meet with Biden again on Tuesday to discuss the package further, according to a person familiar with the meeting, who requested anonymity to describe it.
One of the potential cuts already in lawmakers' crosshairs involves a plan to provide free community college to all Americans, a widely supported plan that House Democrats included in the tax-and-spending bill they drafted earlier this month. Centrist Democrats such as Sinema would like to see the program restricted to those at lower incomes, the sources said, part of a broader campaign by moderates to more narrowly target aid programs that had been proposed in a universal manner.
The idea already has triggered backlash, foreshadowing the fights on the horizon as liberal-leaning lawmakers look to preserve the vast scope of the existing $3.5 trillion package.
"We need to make sure that everybody can access these benefits. Universal programs do that," said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., the leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, on Monday.
The flurry of activity speaks to the delicate dance facing Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader ChuckSchumer, D-N.Y., as they seek to craft one of the largest spending measures in U.S. history. The task is made only more complicated by the reality of Democrats' own majorities in Washington, which are as powerful as they are limited, requiring party leaders to tread carefully to avoid angering powerful blocs of lawmakers.
The internal tensions have flashed repeatedly this week, as liberal leaning lawmakers have fought aggressively to protect their $3.5 trillion tax-and-spending package from being slashed too dramatically. The left-leaning bloc even has threatened to oppose another element of Biden's agenda, a roughly $1 trillion bill to improve the nation's infrastructure, if it comes to a vote before the House on Thursday before they can reach an agreement with centrists across the Capitol over the additional tranche of spending.
The potential stalemate has drawn in Biden, who has held a series of private meetings with lawmakers in pursuit of a potential deal. Pelosi, meanwhile, told her fractious caucus at a late Monday meeting to stay patient, adding that she hopes House Democrats can broker an agreement with their Senate counterparts before the end of the week. In doing so, the speaker acknowledged there is still considerable work on the horizon to finalize its actual cost.
"We are not going to pass a bill that cannot pass - that won't pass the Senate," Pelosi told Democrats, according to a source in the room. "And that's why we have to come up with a number. But we're not there yet."
Democrats across the Capitol privately confess they are likely to end up with a package in the low-to-mid $2 trillion range. The lower price tag could ease the burden on lawmakers to devise ways to pay for the spending, since they may be able to scale back or remove some of their potential tax increases - another political flash point within the party. But it also may require uncomfortable cuts, whether it is by eliminating entire programs, lessening how long they provide aid or imposing new requirements on who can participate.
In recent days, some Democrats have scrambled to protect their prized, proposed spending from any significant change. A group of Democrats led by House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., on Thursday, for example, stressed that the party needed to expand Medicaid as part of their upcoming package, hoping to stave off cuts in health care provisions that count among the most expensive in still-forming bill.
A wide-ranging group of liberal lawmakers, led by Reps. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., and Katie Porter, D-Calif., sent their own letter last week to protect billions of dollars in new child care assistance, citing the hardships many working parents faced during the pandemic. Still a third group including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., wrote a missive to "strongly urge" Democratic leaders to preserve $30 billion for a civilian climate corps that might allow young people to help fight global warming.
The disputes over dollars and cents are only part of the challenge these Democrats face, as party lawmakers struggle to work through internal divisions over a wider array of fights - from how to lower the cost of prescription drugs to the best way to battle climate change. Pharmaceutical giants and coal and oil lobbyists have further descended on the debate, adding to Democrats' anxieties at a time when much of the $3.5 trillion package (or whatever it ultimately costs) is coming together outside of public view.
"You have the pharmaceutical industry spending a fortune to make sure we don't have lower prescription drug prices . . . You've got the fossil fuel industry spending a fortune, making sure we don't tap into their profits as they destroy the planet," Sanders lamented on Tuesday. He said lawmakers needed to "stand up to the powerful special interests that dominate Congress," adding it is "the challenge we face right now."
The tax-and-spending package's provisions also correspond to some of the most firm promises that Democrats made during the 2020 election, leaving party leaders convinced that their electoral futures next year rest on their ability to deliver. Pelosi herself made the same point to Democrats late Monday, as she reiterated her plan to work out an agreement with the Senate that can pass both chambers of Congress expediently.
Speed, however, costs money, as does making many of Democrats' preferred programs permanent. That's sparked an effort on the part of some Democrats to try to scale back how long they authorize their a wide array of new social safety net programs and tax benefits as they look to pinch pennies.
"If the top line number goes down, I'd be inclined to lower the number of years," said Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., the leader of the Senate Finance Committee. "I think it's important to get these incredibly essential activities."
Already, House Democrats have proposed instituting new Medicare benefits providing dental coverage to millions of seniors starting in 2028, frustrating some in the party who believe they should be enacted immediately, no matter the cost. A provision to extend expanded child tax credits is set to expire in 2025, and could be truncated further, marking a far cry from the permanent benefits that Democrats initially sought.
Trimming time could save lawmakers money, but it could also put Democrats in a tough position in the years after they adopt their package, forcing them to fight another round of political battles on Capitol Hill to renew the tax credits and other programs.
In other cases, centrist Democrats including Manchin and Sinema have sought to scale back eligibility criteria, limiting the number of Americans who can obtain the aid in the first place. Manchin has focused much of his effort on the child tax credit, seeking to impose new work and education requirements that many within his own party have opposed as unworkable. His office did not respond to a request for comment.
Still other income guidelines, known as means-testing, could be introduced to Democrats' plans to provide universal prekindergarten and community college, said Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., a member of the Budget Committee that helped ratify the framework for Democrats' bill. But Kaine said Tuesday it's "less about saving money" and more about targeting aid to Americans "who need it."
The Washington Post's Seung Min Kim contributed to this story.