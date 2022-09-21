MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina -- An outgoing member of Horry County GOP's leadership team is scorching members of the state party apparatus on her way out, accusing them of false allegiance to president Donald Trump and his supporters.

"They're happy to pretend and say that they're for making America great again, and they're happy to fundraise off president Trump's name and they're happy to use him when it's convenient," executive committee chairwoman Tracy Diaz said Sept. 14 told right-wing radio host and county GOP member Chad Caton. "But they don't stand for those things, nor do they like the people who do."