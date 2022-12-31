More than 4.7 million immigrants in the United States were facing deportation proceedings in fiscal 2022, according to a federal report released Friday, a 29 percent jump from the same period the year before.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said its civil immigration workload "increased significantly" last fiscal year largely due to record numbers of migrants showing up at the southern border, according to its annual report detailing the agency's actions from Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30.