Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was the guest speaker at the New Hampshire Republican Party’s Amos Tuck Dinner at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown on Friday night.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

Ron DeSantis is eyeing the first two weeks of June to formally jump into the 2024 presidential race, according to people familiar with the deliberations, as his long-expected bid shows signs of sputtering before its official launch.

Advisers are considering a campaign kickoff in the Florida governor’s hometown of Dunedin — or in Ohio or Pennsylvania, swing states where he has family ties, according to the people.