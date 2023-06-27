DeSantis pressing the flesh
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks with admirers after a speech and town hall meeting Tuesday in Hollis.

 Mark Hayward / Union Leader

HOLLIS -- Florida governor Ron DeSantis warned Tuesday that Republicans will lose elections next year if they relitigate the 2020 election, which Republican frontrunner Donald Trump has called a fraud and refuses to recognize as legitimate.

DeSantis, who places a distant second to Trump in most polls, did not mention Trump when a high school student, Walpole resident Quinn Mitchell, asked whether Trump violated constitutional provisions for a peaceful transfer of power.

DeSantis in Hollis
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to a crowd in Hollis on Tuesday.