HOLLIS -- Florida governor Ron DeSantis warned Tuesday that Republicans will lose elections next year if they relitigate the 2020 election, which Republican frontrunner Donald Trump has called a fraud and refuses to recognize as legitimate.
DeSantis, who places a distant second to Trump in most polls, did not mention Trump when a high school student, Walpole resident Quinn Mitchell, asked whether Trump violated constitutional provisions for a peaceful transfer of power.
"Here's what I know: If this election is about (President Joe) Biden's failure or our visions for the future, we win," DeSantis said to applause. "If it's about relitigating things that happened two, three years ago, we're gonna lose."
DeSantis spoke in Hollis on Tuesday morning to a crowd of about 300, about two hours before Trump was scheduled to make remarks in Concord at the New Hampshire Republican Federation of Women's Lilac Luncheon.
DeSantis was introduced by Kate Day, who quit her post with the Federation after the organization complained that DeSantis was holding an event about the same time as Trump.
DeSantis mentioned Trump by name only twice. He faulted him for issuing gun control measures by executive order, but he praised him for forcing NATO countries to contribute more toward the mutual defense pact.
But he made several allusions: that Republicans should have done better in the 2022 midterm elections, that some Republicans are siding with Disney against him (Trump's remarks have been mixed), and that past presidents haven't been able to "drain the swamp."
The visit was DeSantis' second to New Hampshire since he announced his candidacy for the presidency. It was the only appearance he had scheduled for the Granite State this trip.
Workers asked attendees to sign up to volunteer and passed out hats to those who signed on.
Among them was Mariska Brown, a sales manager who lives in Hollis.
Trump is a juggernaut, Brown acknowledged, but she sees more people crossing the aisle to vote for DeSantis than if Trump were the nominee.
"The way he runs Florida, we need his leadership for this country," she said.
In fact, much of DeSantis speech and answers dealt with his record in Florida: standing up to Disney, pushing back on Washington COVID-19 policies and opening schools, education vouchers and restrictions on sexual education for young students, the law dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" law.
In fact, DeSantis received the strongest rounds of applause on those signature issues.
"Kids should be able to be kids without somebody trying to shove an agenda down their throat," he said.