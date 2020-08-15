Maura Sullivan of Portsmouth was among the tens of thousands of people at the 2008 Democratic National Convention, cheering at Invesco Field in Denver as Barack Obama accepted the Democratic nomination for president.
This year, there won't be any roaring crowds in arenas. The thousands of delegates to the Democratic National Convention from around the country will be at home. They will watch speeches on TV or on live streams and cast online ballots to officially give Joe Biden the Democratic nomination for president.
Gerri King of Concord was also in Denver in 2008, with her husband, Ron King. What stuck with her, she said, was all the other Democrats.
"I said to Ron, 'Whenever in your life would you be with so many people who agreed with you on anything?'"
It felt like being at a local political event, or at the theater, she said, but more intense.
King, a delegate to the 2020 Democratic National Convention, said that with the virtual version, she'll miss that feeling of being part of a group.
"Nobody's pretending it's going to be the same," King said. But she said she hopes to still have some of the feeling of people coming together, even if they're not physically standing next to each other.
The 2020 convention would have been the first national convention for Luz Bay of Dover. She has been watching conventions on TV since she came to the United States in the 1980s from the Philippines for graduate school, but didn't get involved in politics until after Donald Trump's election pushed her to get active in her local Democratic party.
"In a way, it's a little disappointing, but we're making the best of it," Bay said.
Sullivan said she is choosing to think of participating in the virtual 2020 convention as being part of an important moment in history, a moment as significant as the nomination of the country's first black president in 2008.
"I think we're going to tell our grandkids about this," Sullivan said. "In the Marines, we learn to improvise, adapt and overcome. We'll tell our grandkids how we improvised, we adapted, we overcame to protect democracy and our right to vote."