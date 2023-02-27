In June 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with President Biden in person at a historic first summit in Geneva. Relations between the United States and Russia were already considered to be at a low at the time: The two leaders had an array of weighty issues to discuss, among them accusations of Moscow interfering with U.S. elections, alleged human rights abuses and a lengthy list of security demands from Putin.

Still, it would have been rude to show up empty-handed.