MEREDITH — In an upset, a longtime Republican Party leader lost his seat on the Republican National Committee on Saturday.
Steve Duprey, a Concord businessman, had gained a reputation as a guardian of the New Hampshire primary over his four terms as a Republican National Committee member.
But Duprey lost his fifth committee election to Chris Ager, the chairman of the Hillsborough County Republican Party.
Ager said it was time for new blood at the RNC. A majority of the 368 Republican State Committee members present at Saturday’s meeting agreed.
When state party chairman Stephen Stepanek announced that Ager had won, Duprey took the stage to ask the state party to accept his immediate resignation, and to elect Ager to finish his term.
He said this would give Ager extra time to build relationships with the other RNC members.
Duprey had appealed to the voters on the basis of his experience and clout in the RNC.
By dint of his history and relationships in the committee, he said, he was better positioned to protect the primary and direct campaign cash to New Hampshire races.
Duprey said he hoped a few months’ head start would give Ager a better shot at protecting the New Hampshire first-in-the-nation primary.
Ager credited his win to his close connections to the grassroots of his party.
He said the idea of term limits appealed to a lot of those voters who ousted Duprey, but a large part of Ager’s campaign was also about the idea of adherence to the party platform.
The Republican Party has a big tent, Ager said, but he believes its leadership should be in lockstep with the platform, including its anti-abortion plank.
Duprey said Saturday that he does not believe life begins at conception, but said he had raised plenty of money for Republicans who do. Duprey had been endorsed by Gov. Chris Sununu, whose opening speech at the meeting drew roars of approval.
Fergus Cullen, a former Republican state party chairman who has been a vocal opponent of President Donald Trump, said Duprey was the latest victim of a party that has turned on its own establishment.
He compared the vote to the late-stage French Revolution. “Purging for the sake of purging,” he wrote in a text message Saturday.
Kathy Sullivan, who as a New Hampshire representative to the Democratic National Committee was a sort of counterpart to Duprey, said he had been a major force for keeping New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary status. “He was the biggest cheerleader we have,” she said.
“I don’t think people understand or appreciate how much happens behind the scenes,” she said. While state law calls for the New Hampshire primary to be held before any other similar nominating contest, Sullivan explained that both parties have the ability to undercut the law. A new person on the national committee will not have as much clout as a veteran like Duprey, she said.
Sullivan also thought it was notable that the governor’s endorsement did not put Duprey over the top. “Sununu certainly didn’t have any clout with his state committee,” she said.
In a lobby outside the auditorium, Duprey took consoling handshakes from his supporters after the election.
He predicted that next year, the Democratic Party seriously will question if New Hampshire should keep the first-in-the-nation primary. If the Democratic Party changes its primary calendar, it will make it easier for the Republicans to do the same.
“I think the primary is going to have a tough go,” he said.