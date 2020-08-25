MANCHESTER — The leader of the local postal workers union says changes at the U.S. Postal Service have “wreaked havoc” on service to Americans, with mail-sorting machines being shuttered and overtime hours slashed.
About 130 union members and supporters of the Postal Service stood outside the Goffs Falls Road post office at a “Save the Post Office” rally Tuesday morning.
“These policies and scare tactics are nothing more than a manufactured crisis used to instill fear and uncertainty prior to our national election,” Dana Coletti, president of Manchester Area Local American Postal Workers Union, said. “While this ruse might make headlines, it has no foundation in fact as the Postal Service is the safest, most secure and reliable means to deliver the absentee ballots of over 150 million Americans.”
Marjorie Bonneville of Tilton, a retired postmaster who worked for the Postal Service for about 25 years, held a sign that read, “Restore service to the postal service.”
“It is very upsetting,” she said of the news on delivery disruptions. “The mail service is so important to people.”
Sharon Hebert of New Boston has worked at the Manchester post office since 2005 and is now a clerk at the window. She has worked for the Postal Service for 24 years.
“Things are not good,” she said.
After one of the flat sorting machines used for larger envelopes was removed, the other one broke down, and for one day nobody received their magazines, catalogs or larger envelopes.
“They are undermining people’s trust in the Postal Service on purpose,” she said of the Trump administration.
The rally drew the state’s congressional delegation — Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas.
Shaheen said she heard from nearly 5,000 “outraged people” over the weekend, many of whom rely on the service for the delivery of prescription medications. She said one mail-sorting machine in Manchester was sold for scrap.
“We will not accept the Trump administration's sabotage of the Postal Service,” she said. “All postal distribution centers need to be brought back to full capacity, and they need to be brought back now.”
Shaheen and Hassan called on the Senate to pass a bill sent from the House on Saturday to provide the Postal Service with $25 billion and require it to keep its operations and service levels the same as they were on Jan. 1, through the beginning of 2021.
“It is unacceptable for the president and other members of his administration to undermine confidence in the Postal Service just as we are entering into this election season,” Hassan said.
The U.S. Postal Service told Reuters on Sunday that the bill would hamper its ability to “improve service to the American people” and assured it could handle mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 presidential election. President Donald Trump has strongly criticized the bill.