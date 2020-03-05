Elizabeth Warren suspended her presidential campaign Thursday after disappointing showings in 14 primary contests, including a fourth-place finish in New Hampshire.
On the night of the New Hampshire primary, the Massachusetts senator told her supporters she was in the race for the long haul. But she also warned New Hampshire Democrats that a drawn-out fight for the Democratic nomination would only weaken the eventual nominee.
“We can’t afford to fall into factions. We can’t afford to squander our collective power. We will win when we come together," Warren told supporters in New Hampshire as results came in on Feb. 11.
But with Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden now the only viable candidates remaining, Democrats are left with what is essentially a choice between the party's moderate and progressive wings.
Outside her home in Cambridge, Mass., on Thursday, Warren spoke bluntly about her failure to find a middle ground between the party's dueling factions.
"I was told when I first got into this, there are two lanes," she said. "I thought it was possible that wasn't the case, and there was more room to run a different kind of campaign. Apparently that wasn't the case."
Warren said she is not rushing to endorse another candidate for the Democratic nomination, but said she has spoken with both Biden's and Sanders' campaigns.
In a tweet Thursday, Warren's New Hampshire state director Liz Wester praised Warren's leadership of the campaign.
"We created a campaign that cared about our staff, volunteers and voters," Wester wrote. "No matter what we all do next we will carry on this fight."
Gene Martin, chair of the Manchester City Democrats, was one of the New Hampshire activists who backed Warren. Martin said the end of the campaign was a disappointment because of the work he and other volunteers put in, he said,
Even more disappointing was the realization a woman will not be elected president in 2020.
“I have a one-year-old daughter, and I was really hoping to bring her down to D.C. to see the first woman president sworn in,” Martin said. “That is heartbreaking.”
Maybe the next vice president will be a woman, Martin said. That would still be something he could celebrate with his daughter.
In Cambridge Thursday, Warren said one of the hardest parts of leaving the campaign was knowing that millions of little girls would have to wait at least four more years before seeing a woman in the White House. After her campaign rallies, Warren had made a point of telling girls she was running for president "because that's what girls do."