The three-page itemized list of property seized in the execution of a search warrant by the FBI at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen after being released by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Friday.

FBI agents in this week's search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home removed 11 sets of classified documents, including some marked as top secret, the Justice Department said on Friday, while also disclosing it had probable cause to conduct the search based on possible Espionage Act violations.

The bombshell disclosures were made in a search warrant approved by a U.S. magistrate judge and accompanying documents released four days after agents searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach. The Espionage Act, one of three laws cited in the warrant application, dates to 1917 and makes it a crime to release information that could harm national security.

Former President Donald Trump departs Trump Tower in New York City on Wednesday for a deposition two days after FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach home.