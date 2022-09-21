The Federal Reserve is set to significantly hike rates yet again in its latest push to control inflation, though risks are mounting that the central bank could soon slow the economy so forcefully that the job market suffers, and families and businesses feel the pain.

The central bank is expected to raise rates by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday at the end of its two-day policy meeting. Some market analysts think the Fed could hoist rates by a full percentage point, after federal inflation data came in unexpectedly hot last week. Either option would be considered massive by historical standards, and the expectation of a least a .75 increase underscores the extent to which the Fed has had to escalate its fight against the economy's biggest threat.