WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in the pandemic on Wednesday, while signaling far more hikes, and warning that inflation would remain high through the rest of the year.
The quarter-point interest rate hike was expected and considered modest, though the Fed plans to more than double the number of rate hikes expected this year — for a total of seven — to help rein in the highest inflation in 40 years. Wednesday marked the first rate hike since 2018.
The Federal Reserve board is facing criticism that it underestimated inflation over the past year, and now even more uncertainty lurks, with energy prices spiking due to the war in Ukraine and covid surges shutting down major Chinese manufacturing hubs.
“Inflation is likely to take longer to return to our price stability goal than previously expected,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference.
Inflation has a long way to fall before it even comes close to normal levels, but the Fed has to avoid intervening too forcefully or abruptly and causing a recession. The Fed expects inflation will stay well above normal levels, hitting 4.3%, using the Fed’s preferred gauge, according to a new round of projections released at the end of the Fed’s two-day policy meeting.
Markets initially fell on the news but recovered as Powell spoke during the a news conference, with the Dow Jones industrial average and Nasdaq both trending up.
Raising interest rates has a cooling effect on the economy, because it increases the costs associated with a wide range of lending, from mortgages to auto loans, as well as the kinds of investments businesses make to grow.
Wednesday’s rate increase is widely considered a modest move, and Republican critics have maintained the Fed’s move on Wednesday is too little too late. Former Obama Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned Wednesday’s rate hike promised a path to stagflation and recession, in a column in The Washington Post on Tuesday.
“I believe the Fed has not internalized the magnitude of its errors over the past year, is operating with an inappropriate and dangerous framework, and needs to take far stronger action to support price stability than appears likely,” wrote Summers, who is credited with accurately forecasting soaring inflation as a problem for the economy a year ago.
During the news conference, Powell said he expected inflation to remain high through the middle of this year, then start to drop before falling more sharply next year. But that prediction depends on Russia’s invasion, COVID lockdowns in China and how America’s own economy absorbs those shocks from abroad.
Powell said supply chains could take a further beating from the war in Ukraine, and that the economy is already seeing pressure caused by higher energy and oil prices, complicating the Fed’s job.
“Making appropriate monetary policy in this environment requires a recognition that the economy often evolves in unexpected ways,” Powell said. “We will strive to avoid adding uncertainty to what is already an extraordinary uncertain moment.”
Goldman Sachs analysts have forecast that the economic fallout of Russia’s war will pull back on economic growth and raise the risk of the United States entering a recession. Gas prices have climbed to record highs, with fears that Russia’s invasion will continue to strain global energy markets and nudge prices up.
At a congressional hearing earlier this month, Powell left the door open for the Fed to move more aggressively if inflation doesn’t fall as interest rates rise, supply chains heal and congressional aid from last year fades away. But the Fed’s track record on predicting and managing inflation has come under a blistering review.
For much of the past year, Fed officials said inflation would be a temporary feature of the recovery, and limited to parts of the economy hit hardest by the pandemic. But over time, as higher costs spread to rent, groceries and everything in between, that message bore little resemblance to what was actually unfolding in the economy and in people’s daily lives.
“We’ve had this expectation, as you all know, for more than a year, and it hasn’t actually come true, so we’re humble about the fact that we can’t call with any confidence the turn,” Powell said to lawmakers two weeks ago.
On Wednesday the Fed also said it would start scaling back its enormous $9 trillion balance sheet at a coming meeting, but did not offer specifics. One Fed official — St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard — wanted the Fed to act more aggressively and voted against the modest increase. In February, Bullard publicly called for the Fed to increase rates by a half percentage point for its first hike to make more headway on bringing prices down by the summer.