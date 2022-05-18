Members of Congress, including New Hampshire’s delegation, are pushing to make it easier for states and cities to use COVID-19 relief funds to alleviate the housing crisis.
In New Hampshire, the housing market is squeezing first-time buyers and renters. State data show far fewer houses for sale than buyers, and a rental vacancy rate well below 1% — and prices of homes and apartments spiraling out of reach.
Meanwhile, the clock is ticking on $350 billion states and cities received in “fiscal recovery funds” as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, the federal COVID-19 relief and stimulus bill passed in early 2021.
The bill requires states and cities to spend that money by 2026, and sets up strict rules.
Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) joined eight Senate Democrats and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) in introducing a bill that would loosen the rules for how cities and states can spend those recovery dollars, allowing states and cities to loan that money to affordable-housing developments that use the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, or LIHTC.
The bill, titled the “LIHTC Financing Enabling Long-term Investment in Neighborhood Excellence Act” or “LIFELINE Act” for short, aims to provide more funding for the construction of affordable housing.
New Hampshire Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas are both co-sponsors of the House version of the bill, with six other Democrats and three Republicans.
Second half of funding released
This month, cities and states are receiving the second half of the money they were allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act last spring, including money allocated for housing programs through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
New Hampshire is getting an infusion of $23.3 million in federal funds through several housing-focused programs.
This tranche of funds includes more than $12 million for the Community Development Block Grant — with $1.6 million for Manchester, funding for Nashua, Dover, Portsmouth and Rochester, as well as for the state to spend on rural communities.
Some $5.5 million will go to New Hampshire programs that build affordable housing, with more than $800,000 of that earmarked for Manchester programs, and almost $580,000 for Nashua.
The state will receive almost $1 million to help pay for transitional housing for people recovering from substance-use disorders, and more than $1 million to spend on shelters housing to smooth the transition out of homelessness.
Nashua is also set to receive more than $168,000 in a “reallocation” from the CARES Act, the March 2020 COVID relief bill, to spend dealing with housing insecurity.