Federal officials said Wednesday the number of migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela taken into custody on the southern border has decreased significantly since President Biden expanded special programs this month allowing migrants to apply to come to the United States legally.

Officials touted the success of the programs, which direct migrants to apply online and have a sponsor in the United States instead of trying border crossings, a day after Republican officials in 20 states filed a federal lawsuit in Texas to halt the programs. Republicans say the programs amount to an end-run around immigration laws, while Biden administration officials say the latest preliminary apprehension figures show that their policies can help ease the influx on the border.